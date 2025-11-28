Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR $MREO Stock Holdings Lessened by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,430,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,887 shares during the period. Mereo BioPharma Group comprises 3.1% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MREO. Atle Fund Management AB lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 764,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 374,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,125,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,819,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,084 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at $4,924,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 61.7% in the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $1.84 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $292.80 million, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Mereo BioPharma Group ( NASDAQ:MREO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MREO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mereo BioPharma Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

