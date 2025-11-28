Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. OFC Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. OFC Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 134,545 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CALF stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

