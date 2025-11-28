Shane Kapral Sells 254 Shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.32, for a total value of $45,293.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,632.96. This trade represents a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shane Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.56, for a total value of $46,624.24.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $193.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.98. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $212.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is presently 116.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $10,105,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in TKO Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on TKO Group from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

