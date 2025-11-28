Shane Kapral Sells 254 Shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.32, for a total value of $45,293.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,632.96. This trade represents a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shane Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 17th, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.56, for a total value of $46,624.24.
TKO Group Stock Performance
TKO Group stock opened at $193.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.98. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $212.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
TKO Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
TKO Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is presently 116.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $10,105,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in TKO Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on TKO Group from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
