Ken Jisser Acquires 40,650 Shares of authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) Director Ken Jisser bought 40,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $50,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 92,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,235. This represents a 78.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

authID Trading Up 5.6%

authID stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. authID Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 728.89% and a negative return on equity of 180.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

authID Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUID. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of authID by 1,717.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 542,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 512,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of authID by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the period. Scoggin Management LP lifted its position in shares of authID by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 150,612 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in authID by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 120,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,922 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in authID by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

