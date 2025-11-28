Ken Jisser Acquires 40,650 Shares of authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) Director Ken Jisser bought 40,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $50,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 92,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,235. This represents a 78.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
authID Trading Up 5.6%
authID stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. authID Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.57.
authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 728.89% and a negative return on equity of 180.17%.
authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.
