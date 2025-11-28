Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,308 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $70,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 29.1% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the second quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,835,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $297.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.55. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.11.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 850 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $250,911.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,876.15. The trade was a 34.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total transaction of $4,854,368.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $16,629,873. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

