Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 2,152 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,905,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,753,405,000 after purchasing an additional 768,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,459,000 after buying an additional 746,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,675,733,000 after buying an additional 762,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,633,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $95.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $137.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.39%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.