Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.5% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $69,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,482,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $614.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.00. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

