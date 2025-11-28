Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,176 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 27.7% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 46,488.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 173,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 172,937 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 741,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,692,000 after buying an additional 157,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 5,610.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:BTI opened at $57.80 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

