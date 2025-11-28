Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 9,065 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $34,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,558,646,000 after buying an additional 49,010,087 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,764,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,354,877,000 after purchasing an additional 140,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,480 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,558,000 after buying an additional 3,947,460 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.89.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $157.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

