Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $290.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

