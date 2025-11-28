Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 774 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $588,261.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,429.02. This represents a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $1,000,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,693.55. The trade was a 30.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 20,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,643 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $83.29 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average of $135.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

