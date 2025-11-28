Analyzing Robin Energy (RBNE) and Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares Robin Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robin Energy N/A N/A N/A Robin Energy Competitors 20.71% 8.24% 4.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Robin Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Robin Energy $6.87 million $1.05 million 20.15 Robin Energy Competitors $2.84 billion $482.35 million -1.97

Summary

Robin Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Robin Energy. Robin Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Robin Energy rivals beat Robin Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Robin Energy

Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.

