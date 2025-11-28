Analyzing Robin Energy (RBNE) and Its Rivals

Profitability
This table compares Robin Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Robin Energy
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Robin Energy Competitors
|20.71%
|8.24%
|4.86%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
44.8% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “TRANS – SHIP” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Robin Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Robin Energy
|$6.87 million
|$1.05 million
|20.15
|Robin Energy Competitors
|$2.84 billion
|$482.35 million
|-1.97
Summary
Robin Energy rivals beat Robin Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared.
About Robin Energy
Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.
Receive News & Ratings for Robin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.