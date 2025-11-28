Critical Contrast: Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) & Pine Valley Mining (OTCMKTS:PVMCF)

Pine Valley Mining (OTCMKTS:PVMCF – Get Free Report) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pine Valley Mining and Ramaco Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pine Valley Mining N/A N/A N/A ($0.13) -0.04 Ramaco Resources $666.29 million 1.55 $11.19 million ($0.67) -23.36

Ramaco Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pine Valley Mining. Ramaco Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pine Valley Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pine Valley Mining and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pine Valley Mining N/A N/A N/A Ramaco Resources -5.67% -8.26% -4.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pine Valley Mining and Ramaco Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pine Valley Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ramaco Resources 3 1 4 2 2.50

Ramaco Resources has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 138.55%. Given Ramaco Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than Pine Valley Mining.

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats Pine Valley Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pine Valley Mining

Pine Valley Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Willow Creek Coal Mine, which produces pulverized coal injection and coking coal, located near Chetwynd, Canada. The company also has interests in Pine Pass, Crassier Creek, Falling Creek, Fisher Creek, and Indin Lake gold property. It has operations in Japan, Korea, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as metallurgical coal consumers internationally. Ramaco Resources, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

