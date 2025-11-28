Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 82,719 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 106.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,719 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Dbs Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $214.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.73 and its 200 day moving average is $171.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $348.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.