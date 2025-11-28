Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 617,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,679,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,456 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,479,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,666,000 after buying an additional 212,167 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,145,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,138,000 after purchasing an additional 141,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,626,000 after buying an additional 71,029 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $62,337,000.

SJNK stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

