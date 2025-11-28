Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $21,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 81.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $42,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of GE stock opened at $296.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.39. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67. The company has a market cap of $313.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. TD Cowen increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $366.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

