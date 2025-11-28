Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $115.19 Million Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,328,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,188,000. SoFi Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 540,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,467,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,805,000 after buying an additional 1,130,250 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,799,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 443.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 335,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 273,972 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $1,142,228.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 138,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,684.96. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,277 shares of company stock worth $4,694,595. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

