Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $85.45 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 693,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $85,452,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.5% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 259.6% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $230.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The firm has a market cap of $258.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.24.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

