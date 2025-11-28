Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Stake Lifted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 877.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,300 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $29,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The business had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

