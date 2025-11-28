Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,526,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,382,000 after buying an additional 495,450 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,821,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,953,000 after buying an additional 3,342,325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,662,000 after buying an additional 2,942,434 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 16,260,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,416,000 after acquiring an additional 873,214 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.83 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $27.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

