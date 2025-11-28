Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 88.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,014 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 44.5% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $7,641,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $156.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.86.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.