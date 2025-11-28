F m Investments LLC Sells 1,942 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

F m Investments LLC decreased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned 0.05% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $19,920,650.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,584,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,711,359.03. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,817,447 shares of company stock valued at $254,851,554 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $168.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $179.38.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

