Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Shares Acquired by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Huron Consulting Group worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 725.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James Ronald Dail sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $28,538.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 31,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,495.13. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $1,049,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,993,096.48. The trade was a 13.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,308 shares of company stock worth $3,872,885 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $165.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.28. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.25 and a 52 week high of $174.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.24. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $441.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

