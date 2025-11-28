F m Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

F m Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $535.16 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $572.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Argus upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.38.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

