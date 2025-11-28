F m Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

F m Investments LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 115.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 868,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,726,000 after acquiring an additional 530,873 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,217,000 after purchasing an additional 248,252 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $191.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

