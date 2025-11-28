Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,065,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.39% of Trane Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $420.30 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $420.70 and a 200 day moving average of $425.85. The company has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.