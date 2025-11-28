F m Investments LLC Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

F m Investments LLC raised its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 273.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,562 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $98.58.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%. Research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.21%.

In other news, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp purchased 1,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.69 per share, with a total value of $96,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $101,524.50. This trade represents a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $495,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,253.50. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,179 shares of company stock valued at $981,707. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

