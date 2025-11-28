F m Investments LLC Purchases 3,643 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

F m Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of ESCO Technologies worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,973,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,211,000 after purchasing an additional 66,392 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 882,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,413,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth $90,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESE stock opened at $212.99 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.17 and a twelve month high of $229.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.25.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.19. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bryan H. Sayler sold 9,382 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,100. The trade was a 31.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,638.15. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,734. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.