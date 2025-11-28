F m Investments LLC Has $5.98 Million Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

F m Investments LLC reduced its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Victory Capital worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $201,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in Victory Capital by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Victory Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Victory Capital from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

