F m Investments LLC Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

F m Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $177.69 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $178.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.78. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,149,236.88. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,169,865.15. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

