Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 26,455,361 Centene Corporation $CNC

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,455,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,997,000. Norges Bank owned about 5.39% of Centene as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 248.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 265.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $39.46 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Centene from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Centene from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

