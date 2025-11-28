F m Investments LLC Acquires 3,729 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

F m Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,504,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,085,000 after purchasing an additional 543,513 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,708,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,865,000 after buying an additional 444,648 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,956,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,571,000 after buying an additional 122,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,737,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $373,965.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,529.27. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Santander initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.5%

TSN stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 153.38%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

