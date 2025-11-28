Norges Bank Takes $2.27 Billion Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,653,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,157,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.65% of Pfizer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758,846 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $389,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,928,730,000 after buying an additional 10,198,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 51.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,407,000 after buying an additional 9,041,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

