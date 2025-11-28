Norges Bank Invests $3.10 Billion in Linde PLC $LIN

Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,604,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,772,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.41% of Linde as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Linde by 445.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.
Linde Price Performance
LIN stock opened at $407.90 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $406.09 and a 1 year high of $486.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.43 and a 200 day moving average of $459.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.
Linde Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.
Linde Profile
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
