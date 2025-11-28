Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 0.0%

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $138.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.