Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 3,017 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $30,347,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $19,344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 53.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,352,000 after purchasing an additional 237,185 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,287,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 22.7% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 950,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,454,000 after purchasing an additional 176,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research cut Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.3%

Hasbro stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $83.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.Hasbro’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -69.83%.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $308,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,958.48. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

