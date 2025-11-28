Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,585 Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Popular by 2,158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3,925.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $2,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 193,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,907,770. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $114,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,043.36. The trade was a 27.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,924 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPOP. Zacks Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Popular from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP opened at $114.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.72. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average of $115.02.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. Popular had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 17.63%.The business had revenue of $720.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

