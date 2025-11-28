Groupama Asset Managment Has $9.38 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,271,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 973,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,766,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 58.3% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 152,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 56,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $4,612,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.07. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $167.15. The company has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

