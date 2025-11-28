Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $557,000 Stake in International Paper Company $IP

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,879,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,991,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Paper by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,763,426,000 after buying an additional 4,201,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,737,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,496,000 after buying an additional 1,592,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,340,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,133,000 after acquiring an additional 294,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,019,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,137 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Up 0.6%

IP stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. International Paper Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Paper from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on International Paper from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

