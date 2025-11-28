Norges Bank Makes New $2.62 Billion Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,113,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,295,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.17% of Walt Disney at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.91. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.