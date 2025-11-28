J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 108.4% in the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,508,000 after buying an additional 33,019 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 344,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,317,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $4,266,179.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,479,447.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $276.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $308.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.49 and its 200-day moving average is $270.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.56%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

