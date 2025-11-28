Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Shares Up 7.7% – Should You Buy?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.5850. Approximately 1,471,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,813,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $465.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.96 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,669.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 5,092.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

