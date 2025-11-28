Atome (LON:ATOM) Trading Up 13.6% – Still a Buy?

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 and last traded at GBX 49.40. 193,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 89,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50.

ATOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Atome from GBX 130 to GBX 140 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 price objective on shares of Atome in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atome presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 135.

The company has a market capitalization of £24.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.42.

ATOME PLC is the first green fertiliser production company listed on the UK market with large-scale production planned in Paraguay and Costa Rica, targeting the fast-growing global demand for green products.

