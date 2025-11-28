Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Stock Price Up 21.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) traded up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 78,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 89,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 5.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

