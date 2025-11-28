Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,495 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.