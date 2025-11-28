Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,495 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
