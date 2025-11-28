Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $733,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,125,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,770,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101,476 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. The trade was a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE PH opened at $861.69 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $869.36. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $781.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $734.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $977.00 target price (up from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

