Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $595,766,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,690,000 after acquiring an additional 976,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $501.54 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $511.63 and a 200-day moving average of $476.30. The firm has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.46, a PEG ratio of 118.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total transaction of $1,077,152.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 218,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,246,421.47. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,153,891.20. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Arete Research set a $706.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $519.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.