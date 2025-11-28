Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,740 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 39,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 46,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.45.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

