C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.81 and last traded at $158.6050, with a volume of 142268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total value of $7,468,133.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,138.88. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $6,866,852.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,778.20. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,773,000 after buying an additional 4,751,034 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,304,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 78.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,013,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,219,000 after buying an additional 884,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,929,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

