Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,935,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,253 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 1.1% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 1.49% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $232,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 47,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3,250.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.2% during the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 383,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. National Bankshares set a $35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.56 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.42). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 256.72%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

